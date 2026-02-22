PF CONCLUDES CONVENTIONS ISSUES: Guy scott appointed as chairperson of electoral commission for the convention

PF CONCLUDES CONVENTIONS ISSUES.



By Elizabeth Haangala.



Patriotic Front has concluded to choose it’s special purpose vehicle/writing invitation letters to the delegates. Over 6,000 delegates will be there of which in each province only top Executives will come.





Candidates has paid nominations fees mounted to about K50,000 after paying expression of interest of k200,000.

Meanwhile other 14,000 voters will be from their provinces to do virtual participation.





1. Luapula, Teja lodge.

2. Copperbelt, urban hotel

3. Western province, lewanika Lodge.

4. North western, kwakuwahi Lodge.

5. Central province, fringilla lodge.

6. Northern province, Ndole bay Lodge.

7. Muchinga province, mutambe akasuba Lodge.

8. Eastern, sungani lodge

9. Sourthern, tongabezi lodge





Dr. Chitalu chilufya apologized for having voted for bill 7 and he has been forgiven and brought back in the race.

Patriotic front has Also invited the following media:

1. Crown TV.

2. Diamond tv.

3. Prime TV.

4. KBN TV.

5. Grindstone TV.

6. DWTV Africa.

7. Aljezera.

8. BBC world News.

9. Power TV

10. City TV.

11. Qtv.

12. Millennium TV.





Meanwhile the following pages will cover the live broadcast:



1. Dr. Chishimba kambwili page.

2. Given lubinda page.

3. Miles Sampa page.

4. Emmanuel Mwamba Page.

5. Greyford monde page.

6. Komboni ku mayagi Page.

7. Joseph Mudolo page.

8. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba Page.

9. Makebi Zulu page.

10. Chitalu chilufya Page.

11. Jean Kapata Page.

12. Nkandu luo page.

13. Zambia for all 2026.

14. United Kwacha Alliance page.

15. Tonse alliance Page.

16. Sean tembo Page.





Members of the central committee has further invited different embases and high commissioner to attend.





Their have also extended the hands to call church leaders, NGOs, Civil societies organization, and independent individuals





The MCCs as further appointed the electoral commission for this convention. The chairpersons will be

1. Guyscott. (Chairman for elections)

2. Ms. Inonge wina (deputy chairman)