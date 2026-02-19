PF CONSIDERS USING SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE TO HOLD CONVENTION AMID COURT JUDGMENT UNCERTAINTY

By Chamuka Shalubala

Patriotic Front-PF- Faction Deputy Secretary General Celestine Mukandila says the party may resort to using a Special Purpose Vehicle –SPV- to convene its long-awaited convention scheduled for later this month.

Mr. Mukandila says the convention will go ahead as planned regardless of whether the pending court judgment slated for 25th February, 2026 is ruled in favour of or against his faction, stressing that there is no room for further postponement.

He has told Phoenix News in an interview that should the court ruling go against his faction, the party would activate the SPV arrangement to ensure the convention takes place.

Mr. Mukandila has further noted that the outcome of the court process remains difficult to predict due to a number of factors surrounding the case.

The Lusaka High Court has set February 25, 2026, as the date to deliver a crucial judgement in the ongoing leadership dispute within the patriotic front.

