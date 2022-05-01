PF CONSTITUTION DOES NOT ALLOW KAMBWILI AND MWAMBA TO ATTEND AND CONTEST THE PF PRESIDENCY

Here is why

PF GENERAL CONFERENCE FUNCTIONS AND ATTENDES

PF GENERAL Conference’s major function is to elect the party president as well as members of the Central Committee (MCCs), formulate and revise party policies and programmes, amend or adopt party constitution among others.

All MCCs, MPs (Members of the National Council), provincial and district secretaries, district chaipersons, committee members of the women and youth leagues and senior officers from secretariat possible attendees to the Conference.

Qualification to be PF president is under Article 52 (10) and one has to have been a member of the party for five (5) years immediately preceding the nomination and is qualified under the Constitution of Zambia for election as Republican president.

Now does Chishimha Kambwili and Emmnuel Mwamba qualify to contest the PF presidency?

it seems not.

Critical analysis reveals that the two may not be qualified or even attend the General Conference unless under special arrangement.

CK joined PF on may 2 May 2021 from NDC which will make him 1 year old in PF tomorrow, 2nd May 2022.

He is barely a year in PF at the time of the Conference in June 2022, he may be only 1year and one month old.

He has not yet clocked 5 years preceding the nomination as per demands of Article 62 of the PF Constitution.

For Ba Emma, has been a civil servant until 2021 also when he was recalled from diplomatic tour of duty.

He also has not clocked 5 years as a member of the party to contest the presidency.

Unfortunately, both are not MCCs or MPs or Provincial and District Chairperson or secretaries or women or youth league members or members of the secretariat even to attend the General Conference.

Unless the PF Constitution is changed at the General Conference, the presidential race has been left to Brian Mundubile, Kafwaya, Given Lubinda among others yet to be known since lodgement of intention can be done even a day before the General Conference.

CK and Ba EMMA are individuals who don’t meet the current provisions of the PF Constitution for party presidential contests.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi