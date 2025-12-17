PF Copperbelt Chair Stardy Mwale Congratulates UPND and PF MPs for Bill 7 Support





Stardy Mwale, the Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Provincial Chairman, has commended Members of Parliament for successfully passing Bill 7 and congratulated the UPND government for guiding the bill through Parliament, labeling its passage as a significant achievement.

However, he expressed concerns about ongoing internal conflicts within the former ruling party and criticized Matero MP Miles Sampa and former NDC President Chishimba Kambwili for their recent actions.

In a voice note shared with the PF Central Committee WhatsApp group, Mwale emphasized that former members who resigned from the party should not be allowed to reclaim positions in the Central Committee, stating that loyal party members who never left should take precedence.