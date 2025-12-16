PF COULD GO THE WAY OF UNIP AND MMD, MEMBERS MUST FIND A NEW HOME- KBN TV EDITORIAL

PF COULD GO THE WAY OF UNIP AND MMD, MEMBERS MUST FIND A NEW HOME



A KBN TV EDITORIAL



Now that the dust has settled, we can freely advise, hoping that someone will take heed. We have noticed how some members of the estranged PF have expressed shock at some of their members who voted in favour of Bill 7.





If we were to be brutally honest, this shock hasn’t started today. Although credit must be given to the general membership across the country, the same can’t be said about the PF leadership that has failed to live with itself.





Today’s voting pattern was a glaring and shocking manifestation of a lie that has been masked and entertained within the party’s rank and file. Since August 2021, PF as a party have lived in denial, they have never accepted the fact that they lost elections to President Hakainde Hichilema.





With their own miscalculation and blind loyalty, they lost control of the party to Miles Sampa and later to Chabinga, both of whom are highly suspected to have been used as pawns by an invisible hand in a well schemed power grab.





Todate, many people within the embattled former ruling party have been arguing that PF is the biggest opposition outfit with 57 Members of Parliament.





Well, this claim had to be put to a stern test, and it had to take Bill 7 to reveal just how the lines have become blurry between the ruling party and opposition in the National Assembly. The verdict is out, PF is just big on paper. In principle, the gatekeepers have runaway.





Over 30 PF MPs voted in favour of the Bill despite having committed publicly and signed an agreement made available to the OASIS Forum that they would reject Bill 7 on the floor of the House.





This must be a huge lesson and a wake-up call to the remnant PF leadership that they can never use the number of MPs to claim a lion share anymore on the opposition negotiation table. PF has been cut to size and their followers are now like sheep without a shepherd.





If PF doesn’t learn from this incident and reorganise themselves to forge meaningful partnerships with other opposition outfits, they will look back and regret their current posture of bullish arrogance.

With Parliament set to dissolve in exactly five months and delimitation a definite reality, PF MPs are assured of a constituency and guaranteed adoption by the UPND administration.

Unfortunately for the PF leadership, they can’t discipline or even expel any of the defiant MPs as they lack the legal backing to do so with Chabinga firmly in control of the party whether legally or illegally.

Considering the leadership wrangles at their peak, the PF general membership are open for everyone’s taking. They won’t wait for a selfish leadership that has lost its way and can’t discern the time and what is required to be done.





Our recommendation is that the PF general membership must move fast and find a new home now that elections are around the corner. PF could just be beyond redemption like UNIP and MMD.