PF COULD’VE BEEN SPARED TROUBLE HAD LUNGU STEPPED ASIDE – Chishimba Kambwili

‎PF COULD’VE BEEN SPARED TROUBLE HAD LUNGU STEPPED ASIDE – CK

‎PF central committee member Dr. Chishimba Kambwili says the party could have been spared the problems it was going through if late former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu had stayed in retirement so that the party could choose his successor as leader of the party.



‎And Kambwili said Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba is dancing to his own drums when he says that his party is the only one showing consistent growth in the country.



‎He said no one in the opposition should cheat themselves that they could defeat the UPND alone in the August 13, 2026 general elections.

-Daily Revelation.‎