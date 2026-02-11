PF COULD’VE BEEN SPARED TROUBLE HAD LUNGU STEPPED ASIDE – Chishimba Kambwili

PF COULD’VE BEEN SPARED TROUBLE HAD LUNGU STEPPED ASIDE – CK
PF central committee member Dr. Chishimba Kambwili says the party could have been spared the problems it was going through if late former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu had stayed in retirement so that the party could choose his successor as leader of the party.
And Kambwili said Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba is dancing to his own drums when he says that his party is the only one showing consistent growth in the country.
He said no one in the opposition should cheat themselves that they could defeat the UPND alone in the August 13, 2026 general elections.
No single opposition party can defeat UPND.
It wasn’t really Edgar Lungu ‘s fault. I don’t blame him.
No one of the 9 contestants for the Patriotic Front Presidency wanted to accept another person as President of the Party. Each one wanted to be President , and no one else apart from themselves.
So they all decided to hide in Edgar Lungu to prevent any one from being President of PF.
Edgar Lungu didn’t want to come back into active Politics..The Alebwelelapo agenda was started by selfish people who didn’t want any one their colleagues to ascend to the Presidency of the Patriotic Front.
It was some sort of tufilile munsenga philosophy. If not me, then no one else.
So let Lungu continue.
With Edgar Lungu dead, the selfishness is now in the open. I have to be on the Ballot!
Twanaka with your comedy. Maybe you need some 5 more years of Hakainde’s misrule for you to come to your senses..May be you need time to see what Hakainde’s government is all about…
Too late the hero.
Kambwili is a coward leopard, you were among those that paid the Two Hundred thousand to vie for PF presidency at the convention, but when you heard that Alebwelelapo you coiled your tiger tail and failed to come up like you are coming up today behind his corpse, sometimes it is better to keep quite than make unnecessary noises.
Kuku man, so if these PF potential leaders are afraid of internal elections to choose their leader, what will happen if any one of them became a president of Zambia?? They would avoid elections to stay in power forever just like what their late Lungu wanted to do. This should never be allowed in a multiparty democracy in Zambia!!