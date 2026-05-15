PF COUNCIL OF ELDERS WELCOMES MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI

COUNCIL OF ELDERS WELCOMES MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI



The Patriotic Front Council of Elders commends and congratulates Presidents Makebi Zulu and Brian Mundubile of Pamodzi and Tonze Aliances for rising to the Challenge of unity in defense of democracy for our beloved nation of Zambia.





We are now calling upon all members, supporters and all Zambians of goodwill to fully rally behind these gallant men



President Makebi and President Mundubile deserve a special place in the hearts of all Zambians forever as Heroes.





We owe an eternal gratitude to the Clergy, Traditional Leaders, Civil Society, Elders of Volunteer Organizations, party central committees for your resilience and all those “un sung movers” without whom this political monument wouldn’t have been.





Let us all move together, victory is assured, no doubt obout it.



Ng’onga Samuel Mukupa