PF DAVIS MWILA’S WARNING:

A Political Mind That Knows The (PF) Patriotic Front Is Finished.





By Wiseman Henry Zulu



Former Secretary General Davies Mwila has delivered a blunt message many within his party refuse to accept — those who broke the law cannot be freed through political power.





Speaking in Kitwe, Mwila made it clear:

The release of jailed individuals is determined by courts, not elections. Justice follows legal process, not political influence. Electoral victory cannot erase criminal liability.





It is a message of political realism — and an admission of limits.



Mwila understands what others in the party ignore. Power lost through public rejection cannot be recovered through slogans or pressure. That rejection was decisive in 2021, when Hakainde Hichilema defeated Edgar Lungu in a landslide, removing PF from government through an overwhelming national mandate.





Having served as Secretary General, Mwila knows the party from the inside. He knows its structural collapse. He knows its loss of public trust. He knows it has completely lost direction.





His current stance also reflects his past warnings. Ahead of the 2021 elections, Mwila cautioned ministers to work hard or risk losing power — warning that defeat would expose them to jail over corruption committed while in office.





The statement revealed an insider’s awareness of the extent of questionable deals and the abandonment of national duty by some in leadership. His message today carries the weight of someone who understood the system and now recognises its consequences.





Yet this clarity appears lost within the party’s factional politics, particularly among those aligned with **Given Lubinda**. While Mwila speaks of discipline and organisation, the party’s leadership appears trapped in internal battles, denial, and political nostalgia.





He calls for strategy. They project confusion.



More critically, his message offers no credible path to the 2026 elections. A party that believes political victory should secure the release of jailed members signals desperation, not renewal. It reflects a movement without vision or national appeal.





The deeper crisis lies in the party’s record in government, widely associated with patronage networks, weakened institutions, and shrinking accountability. The governing system increasingly appeared to protect its own interests while citizens endured economic hardship.





Today, that crisis continues in opposition. Structural collapse, leadership fragmentation, and loss of credibility define the party’s reality.





Mwila’s intervention reads less as a call for revival and more as recognition of the inevitable — that the party’s political life has run its course.





As Zambia moves toward the 2026 general elections, the conclusion is stark: PF is no longer a viable national alternative. It is a movement searching for relevance after losing its purpose.

ENDS/13/02/2026

WISEMAN HENRY ZULU

Director – Digital Media

UPND Media/Presidential Support System