PF DEALT HUGE POLITICAL BROW AS CHARLES MUTUTWA REJOINS UPND

The PF and its allied members in the UKA has suffered yet another political blow as one of its strong man, former PF Western Province, Charles Mututwa has rejoined the ruling UPND.

In his remarks, Mr MUTUTWA, who defected to the PF in prior to the 2021 general elections, cited the numerous economic strides that the UPND government has made in its first 2 years, 7 months in the office as the major reason for rejoining the party.

He further said the strong love and grassroots support that the UPND was experiencing, let alone President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to provide the much needed economic emancipation to the country’s masses was another reason for him to join the ruling party.

He also said he would endeavor all he could to make sure that the party grows and remains rooted.

Speaking when she welcomed Mututwa back to the party at the UPND Secretariate this afternoon, Ms Imenda stressed said the UPND was a party that ran an open door policy that allowed every Zambia to be part of the movement.

She also encouraged UPND members to welcome the new member with open hands, adding that there was no new member in the ruling party.

She also rubbished assertions that the former PF was on its way of coming back to form Government, stressing that the UKA establishment was non-entity that has no political stamina.

During the same event, Alex Mulenga Chewe, also from the former ruling party, PF, also rejoined the ruling party.

Mr Chewe was prior to his defection to then ruling PF a member of the Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba aka GBM-led faction.

