PF DELIVERED BEYOND PEOPLE’S EXPECTATIONS, HH HAS FAILED TO FULFILL HIS BALLY WILL FIX IT’ PROMISE – MUMBI PHIRI

By: Thomas Afroman Mwale

Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee Mumbi Phiri has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of failing to fulfil his 2021 campaign promises, arguing that the performance of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) cannot surpass that of the PF during its time in government.

Ms. Phiri claimed that Minister of Health Elijah Muchima was not being truthful when he stated that President Hichilema had fulfilled his “Bally Will Fix It” campaign promise.

She alleged that Ikelengi Constituency, represented by Dr. Muchima, is evidence that UPND Members of Parliament have failed to develop their respective constituencies.

Speaking in an interview with Sun FM TV News, the former Munali Member of Parliament said the situation in Western Province remains unchanged, with roads still in a deplorable state.

She added that the condition of Mongu Correctional Facility reflects what she described as unfulfilled presidential promises to deliver development across the country.

Ms. Phiri further charged that President Hichilema should not rely on assurances from his Cabinet Ministers that he has delivered on his promises or that the party will be re-elected, maintaining that the President’s legacy so far does not match that of the former ruling PF.

SunFmTvNews