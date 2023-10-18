PF Die Hard Cadre Chomba Kaoma Congratulates Hon Charles Milupi For The Good Work Done Were Infrastructure Is Concerned

PF DIE HARD CHOMBA KAOMA WROTE:

ON THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

(The untold story)

First and foremost Allow me to Congratulate Hon Charles Milupi and He’s Team for the Good work done so far Around the country were infrastructure is concerned. I wish the Ministry of infrastructure had Henry kapata as spokesperson because there is so much work that has been done which no one has bothered to explain not even my lecturer Mr Hamasaka and he’s Team.

In Lusaka Alone, The Government has upgraded the Makishi Road to a dual Carriage way. The Truck busy Chandwe Musonda Road has been rehabilitated to the amusement of many truck drivers has you might be aware that it connects The Great north and Lumumba Roads to the light industrial Area. Further more the famous Matero, Zingalume Road has also been rehabilitated these among others in Lusaka.

On the Copperbelt, ku kopala kwekafye we have seen the rehabilitation of the Chingola kasumba lesa Road which links Zambia to the DRC. In Luanshya we have seen the rehabilitation of the township Roads mostly in the CDB that have been in bad state for some time now, not forgetting the Lusaka Ndola dual carriage way which has already started from Ndola!!

ON EXIT AND COUNTRY ENTRY ROUTES

Government through PPP’s has secured the construction of the Solwezi – kipushi Road in north western Province plus the Katete – Chanida Road in eastern Province which will link Zambia and Mozambique. In luapula the Mansa, Kazembe, mbereshi, Nchelenge, Kaputa, Chiengi to Mpweto Road has also been advertised for design not forgetting the Kasomeno Mwenda Toll Road to link Zambia and the DRC.

Still on Exit and entry Roads Government will soon award the Contract for the rehabilitation of the Livingstone – sesheke – Kazungula Road will link zambia to Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe. Still in southern Province Government intends to Build a dual Carriage way from Lusaka to Livingstone through a PPP Project.

I know Mealie Meal is high but the Guys are trying, in Bemba we say Tafi kosa kubili. I believe when we follow bwana Solochi’s idea of industrializing ZNS, We might find a solution to the high Mealie Meal prices been experienced. In my opinion I think ZNS must start Growing MAIZE off the Rainy season so that we can reduce over dependence on the Farmers and FRA.