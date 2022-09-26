PF DUPING PEOPLE ON NATIONAL MATTERS

…..As Civil servants implored to support the government of the day

Ndola – September 26, 2022

A scheme has been unearthed were the Patriotic Front on the copperbelt is going round and telling people that the FISP programme requires one to have a voter’s card in order to access farming inputs. This falsehood is being peddled in Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies where there are pending by-elections. To clear these desperate lies, residents of the two constituencies and the nation at large need to know that all one needs to benefit from the FISP programme is a green National Registration Card (NRC), be a member of a society and make a bank payment of K400. This matter was already clarified by the Minister of Agriculture, Hon Reuben Mtolo Phiri.

Secondly, there is an attempt by some district agriculture coordinators and extension officers to sabotage government work by aiding in the spreading of these falsehoods to innocent citizens. Those involved in sabotaging government work should be reminded that President Hakainde Hichilema has guided and asked all those civil servants who were politically aligned to the PF to reform and work with his administration in delivering development to the people.

On Judicial matters, the PF are on rampage deceiving people that the government is behind the court cases of Bowman Lusambo and Joe Malanji. The general citizenry need to know that the Judiciary is an important organ of government operating independently and within the laws of the country. People should not blame others for their own wrongful deeds but should instead prove their innocence in the courts of law.

Market committees particularly those on the copperbelt seem to be operating beyond their constitutionally established time frame. It is a well known fact that most of these market committees were put in place by PF cadres and have never had elections as per constitution. The PF imposed and led market committees are an obstacle to the smooth running of these markets which should be serving the general public and not individuals.

It is President Hakainde Hichilem’s desire to work with all well meaning Zambians in fostering unity and national development. Opposition political party leaders should endeavor to work with government for the betterment of the people and country at large.

(C) FALCON