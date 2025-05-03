PF FACTION LEADER ROBERT CHABINGA FEARS FOR HIS LIFE, ACCUSES RIVAL FACTION OF PLOTTING ASSASSINATION



Following the reconciliation between the Miles Sampa-led faction of the Patriotic Front (PF) and the Edgar Lungu faction, Robert Chabinga, leader of a rival faction, has expressed deep concerns for his safety, accusing the opposing group of planning to assassinate him.



Mr Chabinga also claims that they intend to abduct his Secretary-General, Morgan Ng’ona, as part of a contingency plan B.



He has vowed to report these alleged threats to the police, warning that his faction is set to make a shocking revelation.



He insists that he remains in control of the PF and refutes any claims of reconciliation, stressing that the individuals who reconciled are not listed in the official documents at the Registrar’s office and were expelled from the party.



He has raised questions about the legitimacy of handing the party over to a president who is ineligible to contest elections in Zambia.



He has however, advised former President Edgar Lungu to focus on supporting his family members, who are facing legal challenges in court, rather than engaging in party politics.



The Mafinga Member of Parliament has reiterated his endorsement of President Hakainde Hichilema, commending the current leadership for rescuing the country from the consequences of the previous PF administration.



Diamond TV