PF FINANCIAL DISPUTE DEEPENS AS BRENDA NYIRENDA THREATENS LEGAL ACTION

PF FINANCIAL DISPUTE DEEPENS AS NYIRENDA THREATENS LEGAL ACTION



Former Patriotic Front deputy secretary general Brenda Nyirenda has threatened to take legal action against the Given Lubinda-led faction if they persist in harassing her over K850,000 reportedly paid by four presidential aspirants as expression of interest fees.





PF faction acting Secretary General Celestine Mukandila has accused Nyirenda of improperly retaining funds paid by Given Lubinda, Chanda Katotobwe, Makebi Zulu and Willah Mudolo, claiming she has repeatedly shifted her explanations each time she is questioned about the money.





Nyirenda, who was removed from her position as deputy secretary general in November last year, has since been expelled from the Lubinda-led PF.





The dispute comes amid deepening divisions within the former ruling party, which has splintered into rival factions following the death of former President Edgar Lungu.





Meanwhile, another faction leader, Mafinga lawmaker Robert Chabinga, has urged all presidential aspirants who paid K200,000 for the planned party convention to reclaim their money, describing the gathering as illegitimate and organised by individuals without proper authority.





Chabinga, who claims to be acting president of the legitimate PF, accused some party members of exploiting Lungu’s name to enrich themselves by collecting fees from desperate aspirants.





The Kabwe High Court has since granted an injunction preventing the Lubinda camp from proceeding with its anticipated convention.