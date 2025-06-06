PF, Former First Family Opt for Private Funeral for Late President Lungu



The former First Family, led by former First Lady Madam Esther Lungu, in consultation with the Patriotic Front (PF) leadership under Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda, has resolved not to allow the State to take over the funeral proceedings of the late Sixth Republican President, His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu.



The decision stems from concerns that the late President was, in their view, no longer accorded the dignity of a former Head of State, following the withdrawal of his presidential benefits and what the family describes as the alleged persecution of close family members.





In light of this, the family has communicated that the funeral will be treated as a private event. The PF Secretariat will serve as the official venue for public mourning, where mourners including PF members and Government officials, may gather to pay their respects.





The former President’s private residence will be reserved strictly for family members and high-level foreign dignitaries, who may wish to visit for the purpose of offering condolences to the former First Lady.





Additionally, the family has stated that President Lungu will not be buried at the Presidential Burial Site. Instead, arrangements are underway for a private burial at a location to be determined and organised by the family.





This development may clash with the law that stipulates that former Heads of State are accorded a State funeral and buried at the Presidential burial grounds. First President Kenneth Kaunda’s family had resolved that his remains be buried at his farm in Lusaka East. However they were sternly guided by the law which they finally succumbed to.