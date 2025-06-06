PF, Former First Family Opt for Private Funeral for Late President Lungu
The former First Family, led by former First Lady Madam Esther Lungu, in consultation with the Patriotic Front (PF) leadership under Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda, has resolved not to allow the State to take over the funeral proceedings of the late Sixth Republican President, His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
The decision stems from concerns that the late President was, in their view, no longer accorded the dignity of a former Head of State, following the withdrawal of his presidential benefits and what the family describes as the alleged persecution of close family members.
In light of this, the family has communicated that the funeral will be treated as a private event. The PF Secretariat will serve as the official venue for public mourning, where mourners including PF members and Government officials, may gather to pay their respects.
The former President’s private residence will be reserved strictly for family members and high-level foreign dignitaries, who may wish to visit for the purpose of offering condolences to the former First Lady.
Additionally, the family has stated that President Lungu will not be buried at the Presidential Burial Site. Instead, arrangements are underway for a private burial at a location to be determined and organised by the family.
This development may clash with the law that stipulates that former Heads of State are accorded a State funeral and buried at the Presidential burial grounds. First President Kenneth Kaunda’s family had resolved that his remains be buried at his farm in Lusaka East. However they were sternly guided by the law which they finally succumbed to.
Why does PF like acting like children? The former president was and is still state “property” it’s not up to PF to decide on the funeral arrangements. If I may ask, are they going to handle security details for the dignitaries who will come from other ccountries for the funeral? Unfortunately, the family does not seem to realize that PF has been doing more harm to the family and ECL and they may have contributed to his early demise by enticing him to come back in to active politics for their own selfish gain. Can we please mourn the man in peace without these selfish politicians bringing in politics even at this sad time ?
ECL decided to forgo being a “State Property”. He chose to forgo the benefits of being a former head of state. He obviously must have spoke to family and close members about this. The State did not argue with his choice and the implemented the law as it applies. The question is does ECL now become a State Property because he is dead? A private funeral means there will be few friends and family members.