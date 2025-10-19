PF HAS NO FUTURE, IT’S DESTINED FOR DOOM – MUSENGE



FORMER Copperbelt Minister Mwenya Musenge says PF has no future and he can confidently say that the party is destined for doom.





And Musenge says Willah Mudolo can form his own political party if he really wants to be president.





In an interview, Wednesday, Musenge said the party had been infiltrated with wrong characters, which has made it difficult for the party to survive.





“What is happening or what has happened to the PF is extremely sad. And the founder of the PF, the late Mr Michael Sata, must be turning in his grave, seeing what is happening to the party that he sacrificed for and the party under which he had laid out a very progressive foundation for the improvement of the well-being of the people in society. He’s a man who cared so much for the poor.

What I personally conclude is that politicians have become so engrossed in selfish agendas and lost the important purpose of the vision of the party: the core value of service to the people, rather than to self. What we are seeing is people fighting for the opposition to become president of this country. And in the process, the party has been infiltrated with all the wrong characters who have literally made it extremely difficult for PF to survive,” Musenge said.





“And when you look at the problems that they’ve created for themselves, where they’ve ended up finding themselves in court. And the court will tell you that the wheels of justice [are slow], you don’t know when those matters are going to end.

And to try and reorganise itself after the matters have ended and be ready to participate in the 2026 elections is zero. It can’t happen. And looking at the alliance that they are trying to put together, again you can see that there are a lot of players involved with their personal agenda.

When you cast your eyes on the Tonse Alliance, you will be able to see that there are several individuals who are also focusing on leading it with the intention of becoming president next year. So generally, when you look at what is happening, there is no future. We can simply say that there is no future. Generally, I can confidently say that the PF is already destined for doom”.





And Musenge attributed the current crisis in the PF to former secretary general Davies Mwila, saying he fought genuine members and strong pillars of the party.



“This process of destroying PF started some years back when the party had the wrong secretary general who was more centred on himself and in the process, kept on fighting genuine members, strong pillars of the party, and threw them out of the party, sidelined most of them, ruffled everyone, and brought in new people that did not really understand.

What I can say is that Wynter Kabimba did exceptionally well when he was expected to. He really managed to run the party the way it’s supposed to be run. [Davies Mwila], that is the one who messed up, created all this mess because when you become so greedy, when you get so possessed with the love for money, then you sacrifice the values of the party. And that has cost the PF. And for it to rise is practically impossible. It is stuck in the mud where it cannot be pulled out,” he said.





Musenge said PF bouncing back, even under the umbrella of Tonse Alliance, was far-fetched.



“Bouncing back, not under the PF, but bouncing back under the Tonse Alliance also is far-fetched because of the fighting that we are witnessing. There is this grouping pushing this way, that grouping is pushing that way. Before the end of this year, we would be able to see several pockets of political groupings on this so-called alliance. And that is the reason why us, under the APP, have really distanced ourselves and watched it from the terraces.

As for now, I would rather work and see how the opposition out there will position themselves. The core value of politicians or political parties is to serve society. And for us, our focus is the most disadvantaged people in society. Yes, that’s why we are called Advocates for People’s Prosperity. How can we help to uplift the living standards of the most vulnerable in society? So when we watch and see people more focused on self, we distance ourselves because we feel that is not what we need,” he said.





Meanwhile, commenting on South African businessman Willah Mudolo, who expressed interest in leading PF, Musenge said Mudolo could form his own political party if he really wanted to be president.





“You go to hunt for people, people like Mudolo, coming from nowhere, and that’s because people have been bought because that’s what it implies. And you want to come and give a political party to an individual with no political background, no history within the party. I mean, the party is very clear, somebody has to stay within their ranks for so many years before you can assume leadership to a certain level.

So I think that is confusion, I don’t even support that. If Mudolo really wants to become president, he can form his own political party. PF leaders are supposed to be building their own leadership, and people are supposed to be graduating from their own ranks, rising within their ranks to take over the running of the party.

Not somebody just jumping over from nowhere and saying, ‘I want to be president.’ No. That is very selfish, and that does not really inspire anyone,” said Musenge.



News Diggers