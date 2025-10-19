PF HAS NO FUTURE, IT’S DESTINED FOR DOOM – MUSENGE
FORMER Copperbelt Minister Mwenya Musenge says PF has no future and he can confidently say that the party is destined for doom.
And Musenge says Willah Mudolo can form his own political party if he really wants to be president.
In an interview, Wednesday, Musenge said the party had been infiltrated with wrong characters, which has made it difficult for the party to survive.
“What is happening or what has happened to the PF is extremely sad. And the founder of the PF, the late Mr Michael Sata, must be turning in his grave, seeing what is happening to the party that he sacrificed for and the party under which he had laid out a very progressive foundation for the improvement of the well-being of the people in society. He’s a man who cared so much for the poor.
What I personally conclude is that politicians have become so engrossed in selfish agendas and lost the important purpose of the vision of the party: the core value of service to the people, rather than to self. What we are seeing is people fighting for the opposition to become president of this country. And in the process, the party has been infiltrated with all the wrong characters who have literally made it extremely difficult for PF to survive,” Musenge said.
“And when you look at the problems that they’ve created for themselves, where they’ve ended up finding themselves in court. And the court will tell you that the wheels of justice [are slow], you don’t know when those matters are going to end.
And to try and reorganise itself after the matters have ended and be ready to participate in the 2026 elections is zero. It can’t happen. And looking at the alliance that they are trying to put together, again you can see that there are a lot of players involved with their personal agenda.
When you cast your eyes on the Tonse Alliance, you will be able to see that there are several individuals who are also focusing on leading it with the intention of becoming president next year. So generally, when you look at what is happening, there is no future. We can simply say that there is no future. Generally, I can confidently say that the PF is already destined for doom”.
And Musenge attributed the current crisis in the PF to former secretary general Davies Mwila, saying he fought genuine members and strong pillars of the party.
“This process of destroying PF started some years back when the party had the wrong secretary general who was more centred on himself and in the process, kept on fighting genuine members, strong pillars of the party, and threw them out of the party, sidelined most of them, ruffled everyone, and brought in new people that did not really understand.
What I can say is that Wynter Kabimba did exceptionally well when he was expected to. He really managed to run the party the way it’s supposed to be run. [Davies Mwila], that is the one who messed up, created all this mess because when you become so greedy, when you get so possessed with the love for money, then you sacrifice the values of the party. And that has cost the PF. And for it to rise is practically impossible. It is stuck in the mud where it cannot be pulled out,” he said.
Musenge said PF bouncing back, even under the umbrella of Tonse Alliance, was far-fetched.
“Bouncing back, not under the PF, but bouncing back under the Tonse Alliance also is far-fetched because of the fighting that we are witnessing. There is this grouping pushing this way, that grouping is pushing that way. Before the end of this year, we would be able to see several pockets of political groupings on this so-called alliance. And that is the reason why us, under the APP, have really distanced ourselves and watched it from the terraces.
As for now, I would rather work and see how the opposition out there will position themselves. The core value of politicians or political parties is to serve society. And for us, our focus is the most disadvantaged people in society. Yes, that’s why we are called Advocates for People’s Prosperity. How can we help to uplift the living standards of the most vulnerable in society? So when we watch and see people more focused on self, we distance ourselves because we feel that is not what we need,” he said.
Meanwhile, commenting on South African businessman Willah Mudolo, who expressed interest in leading PF, Musenge said Mudolo could form his own political party if he really wanted to be president.
“You go to hunt for people, people like Mudolo, coming from nowhere, and that’s because people have been bought because that’s what it implies. And you want to come and give a political party to an individual with no political background, no history within the party. I mean, the party is very clear, somebody has to stay within their ranks for so many years before you can assume leadership to a certain level.
So I think that is confusion, I don’t even support that. If Mudolo really wants to become president, he can form his own political party. PF leaders are supposed to be building their own leadership, and people are supposed to be graduating from their own ranks, rising within their ranks to take over the running of the party.
Not somebody just jumping over from nowhere and saying, ‘I want to be president.’ No. That is very selfish, and that does not really inspire anyone,” said Musenge.
Well spoken. Problems started with Sata’s illness when his inner circle diplaced stronger possible successors like Winter Kabimba and Emmanuel Chenda for Lungu whom they thought they could shove off easily. But that was not to be. Their plan failed. The trajectory ECL’s leadership took was disastrous largely because of the characters in his inner circle. Violent cadres more powerful than the police, excessive debt, corruption, tribalism etc. People silently made a decision for change and that change was delivered. However, late ECL’s (mhsrip) clinging to the party presidency was the biggest blunder. Miles Sampa usurping of the party presidency turned the whole thing into a sh*tshow. By the time Miles was coming to his senses, a third splinter in the name of chabinga had emerged and he appears determined to bring his own party down. Even if ECL had not passed on these problems would have persisted. Suffice to say his passing has made any possibility of recovery impossible. Politicians never learn we saw how KK and FTJ destroyed their parties by clinging to the party presidency after massive losses.
Please refrain from putting KK and FTJ in the same box. That comparison does not relate to the PF scenario! What is the relevance here??
Mai B, how old are you? Here is the history: KK lost to FTJ and handed over UNIP to Kebby Musokotwane. Kebby did not last. By 1995/6, KK was back with Muhabi Lungu as his henchman. The constitution was rigged against him, instead of falling back on Musokotwane and keep the UNIP fire burning, he decided to boycott the elections. The rest is history. FTJ started his purge of the old guard ( former UNIP politicians who did not fear him and kept him under control. They included Humphrey Mulemba, Simon Zukas, Chipimo snr, Emmanuel Kasonde, Arthur Wina etc).Then he embarked on constitutional changes to exclude Kaunda from 1996 elections, populist policies of selling council houses for K10. By the way this marked the destruction of councils in Zambia as all revenue streams were sold off or handed over to cadres and Willie Nsanda’s UTTA. The results were massive uncontrolled street vending and illegal demarcation of plots on unserviced pieces of land and cannibalisation of state assets/parastatals. The next phase involved expulsion of any perceived competition, ably excuted by one Michael Sata. Opponents like Mazoka, Godfrey Miyanda, christon Tembo, BY Mwila, Suresh Desai etc were all expelled from MMD. When his 3rd term bid was defeated the damage was already done. He woke LPM from his sleep to make him the MMD candidate. LPM won in controversial circumstances with UPND’s Mazoka crying foul. Even with LPM in control FTJ wanted to remain as party president and the fallout was brutal. To cut the long story short MMD splintered into the true blue and new blues. And since the demise of LPM, MMD has never been led by it original founders. It now a shell. I hope this will help you to understand. Note that all human beings are imperfect. In as much as we should respect and honour them, we ought to learn from their mistakes
Checkmate, you are the type of Bloggers that we want to hear from: mature analysis and sober, not some of the daily toxic imbecile Bloggers whose only subject is HH, tribalism and 2026.
Good analysis Mr Musenge. Hopefully some PF members listened to your comments.
Squabbling is killing the party.
Disorderlyness and undemocratic kind of thinking with some grandiose is part of the challenges the party has.Some are money lovers they need to be .Those who are capable of being good leaders are sidelined and turned into followers.There are those who think they are king makers, but good at misleading, spreading false hood,propagandists and engineers of fake news to show political relevance.They have a mountain to climb.Time will show them that to rich that peak or summit good organization is paramount.
You’re right. There are great seeds in PF like the former BOZ governor and former finance minister Bwalya Ngandu. But people with bad behaviour are in the forefront making noise.
Sata never cared for the poor. His only ambition was to become president thats why he created PF out of spite because chiluba didnt name his as successor to take over MMD from him and instead chose Mwanawasa. He wouldn’t have cared if PF survives or not since his ambition was already fulfilled and he only used PF party to achieve what he wanted.