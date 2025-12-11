PF HOPEFUL MAKEBI ZULU GAINS MOMENTUM AMONG COPPERBELT YOUTHS

Chingola… Thursday December 11, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)

A youth activist in Chingola has urged Patriotic Front (PF) presidential hopeful Makebi Zulu to remain focused as he continues his bid to lead the nation, saying young people on the Copperbelt are counting on meaningful change.



David Chilombo, a youth voice in Chingola, said young people in the district have endured years of hardship, particularly due to high unemployment levels and limited opportunities for enterprise.



“Our youths have suffered for too long. Many of them have the desire to work or start businesses, but they are held back by challenges such as inadequate electricity supply and a lack of job opportunities,” Mr Chilombo said.



“This is why many of us are looking forward to seeing Mr. Zulu rise to the position of Republican President so he can address these issues not only on the Copperbelt but across the entire nation.”



Mr. Chilombo emphasized that the frustrations experienced by young people have continued to grow, especially for those attempting to engage in small-scale ventures.

“Even young people with brilliant business ideas are failing to progress because of frequent power outages and a harsh economic environment. We need leadership that understands and prioritizes youth empowerment,” he added.



He described Makebi Zulu as a leader with “the right qualities and national vision,” calling on well-meaning Zambians to offer him support as he seeks the PF presidency and ultimately the nation’s top office.



“Mr. Zulu has shown that he is capable, focused, and committed to uplifting the lives of ordinary citizens. We believe he has what it takes to steer the country forward, and it is important for him to stay focused despite the challenges that come with politics,” Mr Chilombo said.

For many young people in Chingola, Mr Chilombo said, the hope is simple: a leader who will tackle unemployment, stabilise energy supply, and provide an enabling environment for youth-led initiatives to thrive.