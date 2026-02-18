PF INFIGHTING TAKES CENTRE STAGE AS NAKACINDA LOYALTY QUESTIONS EMERGE





Political tensions inside the Patriotic Front have come into sharper focus after acting national chairperson Jean Kapata alleged that senior party figures had abandoned secretary general Raphael Nakacinda. Her remarks have opened a new chapter in ongoing discussions about leadership direction and party unity.





Supporters of Nakacinda say the controversy highlights deeper divisions over strategy and succession within the opposition movement. Others argue that open disagreement reflects a democratic process where differing views are allowed to surface publicly.





The developments arrive at a time when opposition parties are recalibrating their approaches ahead of national elections. Leadership debates, internal alliances and public messaging have all become central to shaping political narratives.





While critics portray the situation as a sign of instability, PF supporters maintain that the party remains resilient and capable of navigating internal challenges. The coming months are expected to reveal whether calls for unity will translate into a more coordinated political strategy.