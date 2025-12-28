PF IS GOOD AT DESTROYING ITSELF



Former PS Elias Kamanga shares..



CONVENTION 30 DAYS FROM POLLS?



This is why I keep urging PF MPs, Mayors, Councillors, and other committed members to take the party’s future into their own hands. After all it’s their seats that are at risk, come August.





The leadership is clearly not serious about 2026. How else do you explain a Secretariat planning to elect a presidential candidate in April—just a month before the commencement of election campaigns?





This is the danger of placing critical party positions in the hands of people with little political experience. A serious party prepares its manifesto, logistics, candidates, and campaign messaging well in advance—not at the last minute.





Trying to do all this in 30 days is not strategy; it’s self-destruction. Unless urgent action is taken, PF—and all who believe in the ideals of our founder Michael Chilufya Sata and his successor Edgar Chagwa Lungu—should forget about the 2026 elections.





Sadly, the same arrogance and refusal to listen to advice that handed power to UPND is still alive today.





And one must ask: where is the Central Committee while unilateral decisions are being made by individuals whose appointments are yet to be ratified under the party Constitution?