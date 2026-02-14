PF IS ITS STRUCTURES, THAT’S WHY BREAK-AWAYS FAIL



Maxwell Chongu Wrote;



I have always said it, PF is a movement attached to particular faces and without them the PF STRUCTURES can’t move no matter what.





I remember saying immediately GIVEN LUBINDA led PF distances itself from FDD that will be the end of it.



True to my word I have been vindicated in SERENJE as UPPZ beats DUNAMIS TONSE FDD pants down.





Now once PF calls for its conference you will see FDD melting like butter left in the grill.





Learn to read and understand political patterns well, there can never be PF without the following.





1.. Given Lubinda



2.. Jean Kapata



3.. Professor Nkandu Luo



4.. Godfridah Sumahili



5.. Silvial Chalikosa





6.. Chishimba Kambwili



7.. Miles Sampa



8.. Richard Musukwa



9.. Chanda Kabwe





10.. Frank Ngambi



11.. Samuel Mukupa





These are NKUMENKUME of PF that’s why even ECL was clever to bring them closer even when he lost.