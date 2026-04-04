PF is the Most Crashed Political Organisation –Lukashya PF MP George Chisanga

Lukashya PF Member of Parliament George Chisanga says the former ruling party is currently the most “crashed” political organisation in the country.

Meanwhile, Chisanga claims that Brian Mundubile is the most feared presidential candidate among opposition political leaders.

Speaking when he appeared on Diamond Live on Tuesday night, Chisanga said he hoped that the Patriotic Front (PF) would soon resolve its internal wrangles and emerge stronger ahead of the 2026 general elections.

He said the continued leadership disputes in the party were unfortunate and had created an impression of instability, thereby weakening its position as a key opposition force.

Chisanga noted that the PF needs to quickly reorganise and provide clear leadership if it is to regain public confidence and effectively challenge the ruling party.

He, however, maintained that Brian Mundubile remains a strong and credible leader who commands respect across the political divide.

“Mundubile is one of the most feared candidates because of his consistency and ability to articulate national issues. Once the party puts its house in order, he will be a force to reckon with,” Chisanga said.

He further urged PF members to prioritise unity and avoid actions that may deepen divisions, stressing that internal cohesion will be critical for the party’s survival.

Chisanga added that despite its current challenges, the PF still has a solid grassroots base, which can be revitalised if leaders focus on reconciliation and rebuilding structures.

He expressed optimism that with discipline and unity, the party can recover from its current state and remain relevant in Zambia’s political landscape.