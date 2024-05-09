PF LAWYERS APPLY FOR INJUNCTION TO STOP MILES SAMPA FROM MASQUERADING AS PF PRESIDENT

Lusaka-Wednesday, 8th May 2024

Lawyers for seven Patriotic Front Presidential Candidates have applied for an Injunction to stop expelled Matero MP, Miles Sampa from masquerading as Patriotic Front President.

The lawyers have also sought an Injunction to restrain Miles Sampa from purporting to exercise powers of the Patriotic Front President.

This is in a matter in which Mutotwe Kafwaya MP and six other presidential candidates, have challenged the illegal Extra-Ordinary General Conference held by Miles Sampa on October 24th 2023.

The matter came up for inter-party hearing before Lusaka High Court Judge, Hon. Mr. Justice Vincent Sililo Siloka.

Ruling for the matter has been reserved to next month, June 14th, 2024.