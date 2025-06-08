PF Leaders Call for Unity as They Mourn Late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu



Lusaka, Zambia – June 8, 2025



YESTERDAY Members of Parliament gathered at the PF Party Secretariat in Lusaka to pay their respects to the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in an emotionally charged event marked by calls for unity, peace, and renewed commitment to party structures.





Leading the delegation of lawmakers, Hon. David Mabumba delivered a heartfelt tribute, urging party members and leadership alike to stay united during this difficult time.





“President Lungu touched our lives in one way or another,” Hon. Mabumba said, referencing the late leader’s enduring legacy.



“Many of you walked with him on campaign trails and on various political platforms. It is now our collective responsibility to ensure we give him a fitting farewell.”





Hon. Mabumba, who served alongside President Lungu during his time as Member of Parliament for Chawama and later as Deputy Minister in the Office of the Vice President, emphasized the importance of remembering the values the late President stood for.





“My humble appeal is that we mourn our departed leader with unity. Without unity, without love, we cannot give him the farewell he deserves,” he added.



“Let us remember Revelation 3:20 when God reigns, He provides, protects, and directs.”





Lusaka Provincial Chairman Hon. Christopher Shakafuswa and his team were commended for taking on the enormous responsibility of coordinating the funeral activities.





Hon. Mabumba encouraged them to continue demonstrating commitment and resolve as they host hundreds expected to mourn the former Head of State.





And MCC Kavumbu Hakachima, echoed similar sentiments, stressing the importance of nurturing party structures and encouraging PF Members of Parliament to continue working in unity.



“Your coming here is not just to mourn. This gesture means a lot to our structures,” MCC Hakachima told the MPs.





“In times like these, if not well handled, structures can be misplaced or lost. We must support and hold them together.”



She urged party members to draw inspiration from biblical unity, referencing, “when they were in one accord, they sealed the good spirit.” She called on the party to pray for the nation, for the family of the late President, and for each other during this time of loss.





“We hope to mourn our leader in harmony, because we all know that he was a peaceful leader,” she concluded.



The late President Lungu will be remembered not only for his leadership but for his deep commitment to the grassroots structures of the party and the unifying spirit he championed throughout his time in office.





As the nation continues to mourn, PF leadership has called on all members and factions to put aside their differences and honor the legacy of a man many say led with humility, dignity, and a deep love for his country.





Hon. Mabumba was accompanied by Hon. Stephen Kampyongo, Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, Hon. Brian Mundubile, Hon. Micheal Katambo, Hon. Stephen Mushanga, Hon, Anthony Kasandwe, Hon. Kabaso Kampampi, Hon. Melesiana Phiri, and Hon. Francis Kapyanga.