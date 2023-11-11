PF LEADERSHIP MEETS Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia( EFZ)

PATRIOTIC FRONT LEADERSHIP CONTINUED ENGAGEMENT WITH DEMOCRACY DEFENDERS, MEETS EFZ

On Friday, 10th November 2023, the leadership of the Patriotic Front spent time with the leadership of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia( EFZ) to share views and concerns about the country.

The PF Leadership has been meeting defenders of democracy to help protect Zambia’s constitutionalism and the character multi-partism.

There is a quickly shrinking democratic space, abuse of state institutions, and heightened threats against democracy.

The Patriotic Front Party has been victim to attempts by the UPND Government to de-register, anhilate, or steal the Party.

Recently, the government has perpetrated a Coup d’état against the party leadership where they have attempted to impose and recognise their stooge.

The leadership led by Patriotic Front Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda also used the opportunity to pass their condolences to Bishop Paul Mususu, who lost a niece, Rachel Pinalo-Samapimbi.

So far the PF leadership has met the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Council of Churches in Zambia.