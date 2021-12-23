PF LEFT HALF BAKED 8TH NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN

The Patriotic Front (PF) administration allegedly did not finish formulating the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP), compelling the new dawn administration to base the 2022 budget on a draft.

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane says Government also considered what the PF failed to achieve in the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).

Dr Musokotwane’s response followed questions by some PF Members of Parliament (MPs) in the House yesterday on why the 2022 budget is based on a draft plan.The minister said Government had to work with what was available to come up with the national budget because the previous regime did not leave a complete development plan.

This was after he rendered a ministerial statement to clarify on the draft 8NDP.“Pending the end of the Seventh National Development Plan, it was imperative and requirement by law that a successful plan be put in place.“In 2021, Government started the formulation of the 8NDP for 2022-2026 .

The plan is still work in progress and reference was made to it in the yellow book to reflect this fact,” Dr Musokotwane said.But Leader of Opposition in the House Brian Mundubile asked the exact plan on which the 2022 budget is based.

Dr Musokotwane said the previous government should have finished formulating the 8NDP by the time the UPND was taking over the reign.He said Government fell back on the draft and other information it had on the economy to come up with a budget.

Shiwang’andu MP Stephen Kampyongo wondered why Dr Musokotwane could not admit having been wrong to base the budget on a draft, but instead focus on the 7NDP.Dr Musokotwane said it was only sensible for Government to consider elements in the 7NDP which were not implemented because they are still relevant.

Kamfinsa MP Christopher Kang’ombe asked if the confusion implies that the country needs an independent ministry to oversee national development planning to effectively implement the documents.

But Dr Musokotwane wondered how the then Ministry of National Development Planning failed to come up with the 8NDP if it was effective.“UPND had no option but to base the 2022 national budget on draft 8NDP we found, and the things PF failed to do in the 7NDP like employing teachers and building schools,” Dr Musokotwane said.

The minister was answering Bwacha MP Sydney Mushanga (PF) why Government did not prioritise having the 8NDP approved by Parliament before presenting next year’s National Development Plan.

Daily mail