PF LOSES FIVE COUNCILLORS, SCORES OF OFFICIALS IN KABWE AMID INFIGHTING.



By Joseph Siambihi



Five councilors, 11 constituency officials, and 45 ward officials have resigned from the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) in Kabwe.





Of the five councilors who have resigned, four are from Bwacha Constituency, while one is from Kabwe Central Constituency.





Announcing the resignations, former PF Bwacha Constituency Chairperson Levy Chikungu cited persistent infighting within the party as the main reason behind the mass exit.





Mr. Chikungu has further pointed to what he described as growing hostility towards Sydney Mushanga, the Bwacha Member of Parliament, following his support for Bill 7, which has since been enacted into law as Act 13.



@Ptv Zambia