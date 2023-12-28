PF Mayembe ward candidate rejects Sampa

THE Patriotic Front (PF) Mayembe ward candidate Morgan Malama has denied he is receiving support from the Miles Sampa led faction ahead of the forthcoming by-elections on January 23, 2024.

Mr Malama said he is only receiving support from the legitimate PF leadership led by Mr Lungu.

Mr Malama said contrary to some media reports, he has been working with Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo throughout the campaigns and with the full support of Mr Lungu.

He said even during his nominations, it was Mr Kampyongo who helped him with all the necessary support and he never at any point worked with Mr Sampa’s faction.

“I was surprised to hear that it was Miles Sampa and his team that facilitated my adoption. It was the PF leadership in Shiwang’andu Constituency that adopted me.

Hon Kampyongo facilitated my movements to go to Mpika to verify my Grade 12 results. Even on the nomination day at Lukaka Primary School, I went with Hon Kampyongo.

“This is the PF leadership under President Lungu that I have been working with,” he said.

Mr Malama said, he is pleased with the support and come January he will merge victorious.

“I can confidently tell you that I will win these by-elections because the entire PF structures and our MP are helping me through this journey,” he said.

Daily Nation Zambia