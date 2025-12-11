PF members turn hit on each other



DIVISION and infighting in the PF has now trickled down to the rank and file of the party with members baptising each other using gangster F words and threats of legal action.





While the top dogs of the former ruling party are providing non stop content for media houses as they fire and counterfire each in their battles for the PF leadership, low ranking members are making sure they are not left out on the drama.





Utilising WhatsApp groups and Facebook, frustrated PF youth are venting out on each other using Americans’ favourite word.



Long-time PF member and Kabwata Constituency aspiring candidate John Chimba brought this to the public via Facebook when he announced that he would be reporting talented party photographer, Andy Luki Jr to the police for insulting language.





The post was accompanied by screenshots gotten from a closed PF WhatsApp group where Andy was allegedly unleashing F words on Chimba and accusing him of causing the party’s loss in 2021.



According to the screenshots, Andy insisted that Chimba was a big fool that deserved a very good beating.





But Chimba maintained his cool, revealed his location and challenged Andy to go and plant the PF symbol on him.



Following the exchange, Chimba took to Facebook saying he would report his comrade to the police.





The post drew comments from fellow party members.



Chanoda Ngwira, a staunch PF member commented; “The boy feels entitled to everything regards PF simply because he was privileged to capture photos for the late and most of the PF leaders.. could it be that anyone who hires him to capture photos obviously for payment is more important than any other person in PF?”





Some urged forgiveness and reconciliation.



Currently, the PF is divided in factions with Robert Chabinga in control of one and Given Lubinda with cracks emerging in his camp.





The party’s former Secretary General Davies Mwila has also gone on rampage, throwing ferocious jabs on his comrades while advising members to join other parties because the PF is dead, according to him.



By George Musonda



Kalemba December 11, 2025