PF MEMBERS URGED TO ATTEND THE MICHAEL CHILUFYA SATA MEMORIAL SERVICE AND OBSERVE GREEN DAY

URGENT NOTICE TO PATRIOTIC FRONT MEMBERS

Lusaka-Friday, 27th October 2023

Please be informed that members of the Patriotic Front are encouraged to attend the 9th Anniversary Memorial Service of Zambia’s Third President, Mr. Michael Chilufya Sata.

The Day was also declared as the Green Day and members are encouraged to wear green clothing during the entire time period.

Below are the details;

MEMORIAL SERVICE:

Cathedral of the Child Service.

Time; 08;00hrs

Date; 28th October 2023

11;00hrs; Embassy Park

PLEASE OBSERVE GREEN DAY

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity.

MEMBER OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE

PATRIOTIC FRONT