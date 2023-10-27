PF MEMBERS URGED TO ATTEND THE MICHAEL CHILUFYA SATA MEMORIAL SERVICE AND OBSERVE GREEN DAY
URGENT NOTICE TO PATRIOTIC FRONT MEMBERS
Lusaka-Friday, 27th October 2023
Please be informed that members of the Patriotic Front are encouraged to attend the 9th Anniversary Memorial Service of Zambia’s Third President, Mr. Michael Chilufya Sata.
The Day was also declared as the Green Day and members are encouraged to wear green clothing during the entire time period.
Below are the details;
MEMORIAL SERVICE:
Cathedral of the Child Service.
Time; 08;00hrs
Date; 28th October 2023
11;00hrs; Embassy Park
PLEASE OBSERVE GREEN DAY
Issued by;
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Chairperson of Information and Publicity.
MEMBER OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE
PATRIOTIC FRONT