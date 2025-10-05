PF MEMBERS URGED TO DESIST FROM TRIBAL CONVERSATIONS IN CHOOSING PARTY PRESIDENT





Lusaka… Sunday October 5, 2025 – Former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy National Youth Chairman, Benja Siwila, has called on all PF officials and members across the country to desist from engaging in tribal conversations as the party moves toward choosing a successor to former Republican President and PF leader, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Mr. Siwila emphasized that tribal considerations have no place in modern politics, particularly in a party whose founding principles are rooted in patriotism, unity, and inclusivity.





He reminded members that President Lungu’s leadership was a clear reflection of national character and unity, demonstrated through his cabinet appointments and leadership style.



“President Lungu’s legacy cannot be upheld through tribal politics,” Mr. Siwila stated.





“He built a government that mirrored Zambia’s diversity and unity–appointing a patriot, Her Honour, Mrs. Inonge Wina; a woman of integrity, resilience, humility and from Western Province as his running mate. His leadership embodied patriotism and nationalism above tribal lines.”





Mr. Siwila further urged PF members to ensure that the next party president and presidential candidate is chosen based on merit, competence, and integrity, not provincial or ethnic affiliation.



He noted that Zambia’s future depends on leaders whose content of character demonstrates a genuine commitment to serve all citizens equally.





“As we prepare for 2026, our focus should be on finding a leader who embodies discipline, vision, and unity–qualities that transcend tribe or region. Zambia needs a president for all Zambians, not for one province,” he said.





Meanwhile, Siwila appealed to all PF structures–at national, provincial, district, and ward levels–to promote messages of unity and issue-based politics, in honour of the party’s legacy and the aspirations of the Zambian people.





“Let us remember that the Patriotic Front grew strong because it spoke to the hopes of every Zambian. That spirit must continue as we rebuild and reposition our party for victory,” Mr. Siwila added.