PF MOVES TO STOP TONSE PAMODZI ALLIANCE FROM USING ITS PARTY SYMBOLS AND IDENTITIES

PF MOVES TO STOP DEFECTOR FROM USING ITS PARTY SYMBOLS AND IDENTITIES.



Scandal Times Reporter



The Patriotic Front has urged members that have defected to other political parties to desist from using its symbols, regalia, party identity and materials for mobilization.





The party has warned individuals outside its official structures to stop using the former ruling party identity.





The former ruling party is calling upon the Electoral Commission of Zambia to ensure electoral regulations regarding the usage of other party identities are enforced during campaigns.





Party founder member and deputy secretary general Edwin Lifwekelo says those that left the party should adhere to the slogans, symbols, and political direction of their respective new parties instead of misleading members of the public through the unauthorized use of PF identity.





“We therefore wish to strongly caution those involved to immediately desist from using Patriotic Front symbols, regalia, party identity, and materials for political mobilization or campaigns outside the official structures of the Patriotic Front,” said Lifwekelo.





“We call upon the Electoral Commission of Zambia to take note of these concerns and ensure that electoral regulations are fully respected during this election period, particularly regarding the unauthorized use of party symbols and regalia.” He added.





He says the Patriotic Front remains the legitimate custodian of its symbols, identity, and legacy under the leadership of Mr. Miles Bwalya Sampa.





He says only the official Patriotic Front leadership and structures reserve the right to use and represent the names and political heritage of our founding leaders, Dr. Michael Chilufya Sata and Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.