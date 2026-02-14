PF MP DISMISSES DELIMITATION CONFUSION FEARS



OPPOSITION Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament for Chinsali Constituency Kalawe Mukosa has allayed fears of potential chaos during and after the delimitation of constituencies.





Speaking in an interview with The Mast, Mukosa said he believed that the MPs and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) would work together to ensure that the people were well-informed about the process.





Mukosa said, just like members of Parliament passed the controversial Bill 7 despite opposing it, the delimitation would go on.





“We voted against Bill 7, but it went through, and that is what democracy dictates. We will respect the outcome and work with ECZ to educate the people on delimitation, as we are leaders, we can’t be opposing at this stage,” he said.





Mukosa expressed confidence that the delimitation process would not lead to chaos but promote consensus and unity.





“I don’t see any chaos that will be there. The only problem I see is that this process should have been done before the constitution amendment process,” he said.





Mukosa said the stage where the delimitation process had reached calls for sensitisation of the people and stakeholders.



The Mast