PF MP Kampamba Mulenga Commends Government on Decentralisation

Opposition PF Member of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga, who represents Kalulushi Constituency, says she is working very well with the UPND Government in delivering development to her constituents.

Ms. Mulenga praised Government for pursuing the decentralisation policy, noting that it has strengthened local governance structures.

She also commended the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation to all constituencies nationwide, saying it has accelerated the implementation of development projects.

Speaking on CROWN Television’s Spotlight Programme, Ms. Mulenga emphasized that the policy has empowered local structures to make decisions based on community priorities, ensuring that development is more responsive to the needs of the people.