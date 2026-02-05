PF MP’S READY TO JOIN UPND – MUNG’ANDU

CHAMA South Member of Parliament Davison Mung’andu says Patriotic Front Members of Parliament are ready to resign and join the UPND once Parliament is dissolved.



Mr. Mung’andu says opposition lawmakers have resolved to align themselves with President Hakainde Hichilema and his leadership, citing a clear and progressive vision for the country’s development.



He says the MPs are convinced that President Hichilema’s policies and governance approach present a viable path to economic recovery and sustainable development.



Mr. Mung’andu was speaking when the Parliamentary Committee on National Economy, Trade and Labour Matters paid a courtesy call on North Western Province Permanent Secretary Colonel Grandson Katambi.



He said members of the opposition are eager to be part of the UPND administration in order to actively contribute to national development.

ZNBC