PF MP’s RUBBISH ‘MALICIOUS’ BILL. 7 BRIBERY CLAIMS



BWANA Mkubwa Independent Member of Parliament Warren Mwambazi has rubbished claims that Government paid independent and opposition lawmakers K3 million to endorse the bill.





And PF faction President Robert Chabinga says the PF Members of Parliament that voted for the bill were convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the bill meant well for the Zambian people, dispelling claims that they were paid by the ruling party.





In an interview, Mr Mwambazi said he voted for Bill 7 out of principle and does not regret doing so.



“People are being malicious and they have been malicious from the word go, no, they gave us K3 million, where?”





He added that the refined piece of legislation does not have any contentious matters.





“Constitution amendment is a give and take, you cannot agree to everything. For me, those contentious matters were looked at, taken care of and were removed,” Mr Mwambazi said.





And Mr Chabinga has assured PF MPs who voted for the bill that they will be adopted in 2026, and retain their seats, adding that they should not be intimidated by anyone, as he is the only one with the mandate to expel anyone.





“And I can guarantee you, no one should intimidate you that you will be expelled, I am the only expeller. All those guys are jokers. Don’t even listen to them,” Mr Chabinga said.



