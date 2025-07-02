PF MPs Stage Walkout Over Speaker’s Delay to Recognize Miles Sampa as Leader of Opposition



Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament on Tuesday staged a dramatic walkout from the National Assembly in protest of the Speaker’s continued delay in formally recognizing Matero MP Hon. Miles Sampa as the official Leader of the Opposition.





The MPs, visibly frustrated, exited the chamber after the Speaker of the National Assembly made remarks suggesting that the perceived disorderly behavior in the House reflected the internal disarray within the PF. The comment was made following a question from Nakonde MP Hon. Luka Simumba, who challenged the Speaker to explain why she had not yet confirmed Hon. Sampa’s leadership position, despite communication from the PF.





According to the PF MPs, the Speaker’s reluctance to make the announcement is a direct affront to parliamentary procedure and reflects bias. They argue that the Constitution and precedent mandate that Parliament only acts on communication from political parties, and not based on ongoing internal disputes or legal proceedings.





Mporokoso MP Hon. Brian Mundubile, who previously served as Leader of the Opposition, led the charge, accusing the Speaker of selectively applying parliamentary rules. “Parliament has had no Leader of Opposition for over seven months, and this is now affecting the order and progress of business on the floor. We sent communication months ago, and there has been no formal announcement. The Speaker is expected to be neutral but she’s acting otherwise,” said Mundubile.





The MPs further claimed that the Speaker’s reference to an ongoing court matter cited as justification for withholding the announcement was inconsistent. “When I was removed, the matter was also in court. That did not stop the announcement then,” added Mundubile.





The lawmakers expressed concern that the vacuum in opposition leadership was undermining legislative oversight, particularly on pressing issues such as the controversial Bill 7.





“Without a Leader of Opposition, there’s no coordination. The government is playing ping pong with issues of national importance. The Speaker is enabling this by failing to respect communication from the party. The court has already ruled that Bill 7 is unconstitutional, yet no action is being taken,” said Mundubile.





The walkout, according to PF MPs, is a warning shot. They have given the Speaker until Wednesday to announce Hon. Sampa as Leader of the Opposition or face further disruptions.





“We are not walking out for drama; we are doing this to defend parliamentary integrity and constitutional order. The Speaker is supposed to be a referee between the ruling and opposition benches not a player,” said Hon. Simumba.





The PF’s protest throws into sharp relief the ongoing internal and institutional tensions that continue to dog Zambia’s largest opposition party. With Parliament resuming on Wednesday, all eyes will be on the Speaker’s next move.



July 1, 2025

©️ KUMWESU