PF MPs START ARRIVING IN SOUTH AFRICA FOR FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S PRIVATE FUNERAL



Some Patriotic Front (PF) members of Parliament have started arriving in South Africa ahead of the burial of former President Ecdgar Chagwa Lungu.





Among them are Francis Kapyanga, MP for Mpika, and Lukas Simumba, MP for Nakonde, both from Muchinga Province, a traditional stronghold of the PF, historically often referred to as the party’s “bedroom” due to its strong support base.





Notably, Kapyanga and Simumba are first-term lawmakers who gained their positions during the 2021 general elections when President Lungu lost to President Hakainde Hichilema.





“Hon. Lukas Simumba and I have just arrived safely in South Africa for the Boss’ funeral,” Kapyanga posted on his official Facebook account.





The burial arrangements for the late President Lungu have been marked by controversy, with the family opting for a private funeral in South Africa, where he passed away.





The decision comes after a prolonged impasse between the government and the family over state funeral arrangements.



The government had initially declared a national mourning period, which was set to end on June 23, but later canceled it after the family refused to allow the repatriation of Lungu’s body.





Despite the uncertainty surrounding the burial arrangements, the Lungu family has confirmed that a private funeral will be held in South Africa.



