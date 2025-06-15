PF MPS VISITS MUKOBEKO PRISON

MUKOBEKO VISIT

Tonse Alliance Parliamentary Liaison Committee Chairperson, Hon. Brian Mundubile, this afternoon led a delegation comprising Shiwang’andu Constituency MP Hon. Stephen Kampyongo, Mpika Constituency MP Hon. Francis Robert Kapyanga, and Mwansabombwe Constituency MP Hon. Kabaso Kampampi on a visit to Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison in Kabwe.

The visit was aimed at offering solidarity and encouragement to political prisoners: Hon. Ronald Kaoma Chitotela, Hon. Nickson Chilangwa, and former Kawambwa Council Chairperson Mr. Kalumba Chifumbe, following the devastating passing of the Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and the death of Hon. Chilangwa’s father in Mansa.

Despite facing incarceration and profound personal loss, the trio remains in high spirits, expressing gratitude to God for preserving their lives amidst adversity.

They called on Patriotic Front members and the Zambian people to remain united, strong, and resilient in the face of what they described as continued political persecution.

In a deeply emotional moment, Hon. Nickson Chilangwa shared his pain, lamenting that the tragic deaths of both his father and wife could have been avoided if he had not been imprisoned.

He appealed to the Zambian people to remember them in prayer, saying that only God can intervene in their situation.