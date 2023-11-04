PF MPS WARN UK, USA AND EU MISSIONS IN ZAMBIA.

Zambias largest opposition party, the Patriotic Front Members of Parliament today visited the above mentioned foreign missions in Zambia and issued a warning regarding consequences of them supporting the destruction of democracy and the circumvention of the rule of law in Zambia.

The MPS said, there is mounting pressure from Zambian masses who believe the recent occurrences are supported by foreign interests working with the UPND government to obliterate democracy and shutter the rule of law in the country.

What is happening in Zambia cannot be allowed to happen in countries of those accused to supporting those acts in Zambia. Consequently, masses in Zambia have urged MPs to adequately represent their aspirations and avoid a total breakdown of the rule of law.

The MPs acknowledged that the democratic space is shrinking with unprecedented velocity creating a high chance of political volatility.

And therefore their made their warning was both timely and made in national interest.

Over 30 MPs participated in the delivery of this message.