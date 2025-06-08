PF NAKONDE DISTRICT PREPARES MOURNING SITE FOR LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU





The Patriotic Front (PF) in Nakonde has set up a mourning site at Mukoma, behind Eli’s School, where party members and the general public can pay their respects to the late former President Edgar Lungu.





According to PF Nakonde District Chairman Manfred Sinkala, the mourning house has been organized in line with directives from the party secretariat to have central places in districts where members can mourn.





A book of condolences also will be opened at the mourning house on Monday morning for the district.





Mr Sinkala reveals that during this period, clergy will offer words of encouragement to the mourners.





Tents have also been mounted for those who wish to sleep at the funeral house, and fire will be provided for those who will spend wish to spend nights.





Similar mourning houses have been set up in all districts across the country.



