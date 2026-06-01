PF NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRMAN SIWILA RESIGNS



Patriotic Front (PF) National Youth Chairman and Member of the Central Committee Benja Siwila has resigned from his positions and from the opposition party with immediate effect, citing personal convictions, political aspirations and the direction he wishes to take in public service.





In a resignation letter addressed to PF President Miles Sampa and dated June 1, 2026, Siwila said the decision had been reached after careful reflection and consideration.



“I write to formally tender my resignation from the Patriotic Front with immediate effect,” Siwila said.





The former youth leader noted that his decision had not been made lightly, having served the party in various capacities over the years.



“Having served the party with dedication and commitment, including in my capacity as Former National Youth Chairman, this decision has not been made lightly,” he said.





Siwila stated that his time in the PF had provided him with valuable experience and opportunities for growth, both as a leader and as a citizen.



He thanked the party leadership, members and supporters for the trust and confidence they had placed in him during his tenure.





He also expressed appreciation to President Sampa and other party officials for their guidance, support and mentorship throughout his service in the former ruling party.





Despite ending his membership, Siwila indicated that he remained committed to advancing national development and promoting democratic values.





He said his dedication to national unity and youth empowerment would continue beyond partisan politics.