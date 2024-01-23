PF official Rizwaan Patel hands self in over abduction, robbery allegations

PF official hands self in over abduction, robbery allegations

Patriotic Front (PF) Petauke information and publicity secretary Rizwaan Patel has handed himself in at Petauke Police Station for alleged abduction and aggravated robbery.

Patel and eight others are facing the two charges following an incident which happened on January 12, 2024 between 08:00 hours and 09:00 hours at Petauke Turn-off. Victor Kapungwe, 33, of Chambishi Town Centre, and Justin Chama, 39, of New Kasama, Lusaka, were allegedly attacked by Patel and others.

The victims were robbed of K5,600 and a phone valued at K240. Mr Kapungwe sustained a swollen left eye and painful left leg while Mr Chama complained of painful left ribs and general body pains.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said in an interview yesterday that Patel, 42, of Fairview Township, Petauke, surrendered himself to police on Sunday at 19:00 hours.

