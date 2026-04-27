PF OFFICIALS, BUSINESSMAN USING EDGAR LUNGU’S BURIAL TO DESTABILISE ZAMBIA



Patriotic Front (PF) officials and a South Africa-based businessman have launched a coordinated propaganda campaign aimed at turning Zambians against President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government, using the unresolved burial arrangements of former President Edgar Lungu as their rallying point.





Emmanuel Mwamba, Charles Kakula, Beverly Kunda Moore, Makebi Zulu, and their financier James Ndambo have vowed to intensify political attacks ahead of the August, 2026 General Election, according to sources familiar with their strategy.





The five are exploiting the fact that Mr Lungu’s remains have not yet been laid to rest, a deeply sensitive family matter, to falsely suggest that President Hichilema is blocking the former president’s burial in Zambia. Sources say the group hopes to “paint President Hichilema black” and manipulate public sentiment ahead of the polls.





Emmanuel Mwamba, a former diplomat, is bitter over unresolved legal matters in Zambia. Sources say he ran to hide in the United States of America because he fears prosecution for crimes committed while he was Zambia, which included forgery of documents and money laundering activities.





Charles Kakula, another PF member, is currently residing in a European country whose name has been withheld for security reasons. According to sources, Kakula serves as the administrator for two Facebook pages—Hadodi Hachisanga the return and Zambia for All 2026—which he uses to spread malicious stories and propaganda against people he considers his enemies, including President Hichilema and the UPND government. Like Mwamba, he is said to be avoiding return to Zambia due to potential legal exposure.





Meanwhile, Beverly Kunda Moore, who runs Chair The Voice of Zambia, is another PF member who spreads propaganda and false stories on mainly President Hichilema with the hope that Zambians will lose confidence in the UPND Government and make PF to bounce back to power especially in the August, 2026. Beverly Kunda Moore hopes she can be rewarded with a ministerial position if PF bounced back to power under Makebi Zulu.





Makebi Zulu, who has declared his presidential ambitions, believes he can use the burial impasse as a political springboard. Beyond power, he seeks to rescue his younger brother Caleb Zulu, a Police officer implicated in the murder of Guntila Muleya, former Director-General of the Independent Broadcasting Authority, as well as retaliate against what he sees as persecution of PF members and the Lungu family over corruption scandals.





James Ndambo, a businessman based in South Africa, is funding the operation. His grievances stem from, among others, the termination of his company’s concession to operate the Zambia Dry Port in Walvis Bay, Namibia.





Ndambo’s firm, African Union Cargo, lost the concession after the UPND government discovered that it was failing to run the facility transparently. Sources say that the company had been profiting enormously at the expense of the Zambian government before the agreement was cancelled. Ndambo is said to have since developed a deep hatred for President Hichilema.





The group hopes to convince Zambians that President Hichilema has refused to allow the Lungu family to bury their relative in Zambia, a claim sources describe as entirely false. “They are using the remains of Edgar Lungu as a political weapon,” one source said.





Attempts to reach Mr. Mwamba, Mr. Kakula, Mr. Zulu, Ms. Kunda or Mr. Ndambo for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication.



By Thomas Mbewe



Ilelanga News. April 26, 2026.