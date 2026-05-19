PF PARTY OFFICIALLY DIES IN 2026



The once mighty Patriotic Front, founded by late former President Michael Sata, has effectively been declared politically dead after announcing that it will not even participate in the 2026 general election.





The decision marks a dramatic fall for the former ruling party, which once dominated Zambia’s political landscape and enjoyed massive nationwide support.





PF president Miles Sampa announced during a media briefing on Monday night that the party would not even participate in the presidential race, saying the focus would instead shift to rebuilding the party.





Many political observers and supporters had hoped the PF would rebrand and stage a political comeback ahead of the 2026 elections, but persistent internal divisions and leadership wrangles appear to have pushed the former ruling party into political collapse.





The party has been deeply divided by legal and leadership disputes, with both Miles Sampa and Robert Chabinga laying claim to the leadership of the party.



Zambian Post 19 May 2026