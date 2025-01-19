PF PRESIDENT URGES UNITY AND SUPPORT FOR HICHILEMA, CALLS FOR POSITIVE POLITICS AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS



18th January 2025



Patriotic Front President Robert Chabinga has called on opposition political parties to actively support President Hakainde Hichilema and recognize the strides he has made for the Zambian people. During his remarks at the burial procession of Mwanshelela Nkulukusa, son of Central Province Minister Mwabashike Nkulukusa, held in Chibombo District, Chabinga urged politicians to refrain from disseminating falsehoods about the government and instead focus on the positive developments that have taken place under Hichilema’s leadership.





Chabinga emphasized the importance of reserving political debates for the upcoming elections in 2026, encouraging a unified effort towards development in the interim. He highlighted the critical advancements made by the New Dawn government, including the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) initiatives, debt restructuring efforts, social cash transfers, and increased access to free education.





He expressed concern over politicians who, despite witnessing these improvements, continue to downplay or dismiss them. “Unfounded arguments and negativity in politics can be detrimental,” Chabinga remarked, cautioning that such behavior could have serious consequences for individuals’ health.





Addressing Members of Parliament, Chabinga urged them to collaborate and work inclusively for the benefit of their constituents, emphasizing their duty to serve the public. He advised against forming small groups centered around individual agendas, as this was a contributing factor to the Patriotic Front’s previous loss of power due to internal divisions and selfish interests.





Chabinga further addressed recent allegations regarding his relationship with the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), asserting that he has not been influenced or bought by the party. He reiterated his commitment to former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in 2015, stating that his support was genuine and devoid of any illegal undertakings which is evidenced by the absence of any police inquiries against him.





Chabinga concluded his address by emphasizing the need for constructive engagement in politics, urging all Zambians to look beyond partisan divides for the collective progress of the nation.@M.G



