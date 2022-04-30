PF RAISING FUNDS FOR GENERAL CONFERENCE

AS CENTRAL COMMITTEE MAKES MORE APPOINTMENTS

30th April, 2022

I wish to inform members of the Patriotic Front and members of the general public that the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front today met to deliberate on a number of matters concerning the Party and the nation. The meeting was chaired by the Party’s Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda.

The Central Committee has made a number of resolutions which among others include the following:

GENERAL CONFERENCE

The Committee tasked to plan and prepare for the forthcoming Extraordinary General Conference slated for June presented a progress report to the Central Committee on the progress it has made this far. The Central Committee was informed that the budget to host the Conference is estimated to be around K5 million and that a total of 1250 delegates plus a host of both local and foreign dignitaries are expected to attend the Conference were the Party will elect a new Party President following the retirement of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu from active politics.

The Central Committee is hereby encouraging all members and sympathisers of the Party to make contributions towards the hosting of this very important Conference. The Party shall soon avail to the public, details of an account were contributions for the Conference shall be deposited.

Meanwhile, the Committee will continue engaging the Party structures in all the provinces to build consensus on all matters incidental to the forthcoming Conference.

Central Committee has since directed the Committee to give it further updates with regards to the progress made in the next two weeks.

APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS OF CENTRAL COMMITTEE

In accordance with the powers given to the Acting President as outlined in Article 61 of the Party Constitution and following the resolution of the Central Committee of 4th March, 2022, the following people have been appointed as Members of the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front:

Hon. George Chisanga, MP Hon. Robert Kalimi, MP Hon. Elias Daka (Eliboma), MP Hon. Miles Sampa, MP Hon. Melisiana Chibwe Phiri, MP Hon. Makebi Zulu Hon. Davies Chisopa, MP Hon. Alexander Chiteme Mr. Gabriel Kibombwe Mr. Bright Tombi-Tombi Mrs. Purity Muhone Mrs. Brenda Silumesi Mrs. Anne Nelson Mrs. Thabiso S. Mizinga Mr. Evans Lawrence Mrs. Michelle Phiri Kazala

The total number of Members of the Central Committee has now risen to 72, with 8 more slots remaining to be filled.

APPOINTMENTS TO THE COMMITTEES OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE

In accordance with Article 59, read together with the provisions of Article 61 of the Party Constitution, the Acting President has appointed the following to various Committees of the Central Committee:

Hon. Davies Chama, National Chairperson Deputy National Chairperson in-charge of Strategy and Politics, Hon. Musonda Mpankata, MP Deputy National Chairperson in-charge of Administration, Hon. Jean Kapata Deputy National Women’s Chairperson, Ms. Kavumbu Hakachima Deputy National Chairperson, Finance, Mrs. Michelle Phiri Kazala National Chairperson – Legal, Hon. George Chisanga,MP Deputy National Chairperson – Legal, Hon. Tutwa Ngulube National Chairperson – Agriculture, Hon. Michael Katambo, MP National Chairperson – Livestock and Fisheries, Hon. Evans Lawrence National Chairperson – Commerce, Hon. Sylvia Chalikosa National Chairperson – Industry, Hon. Frank Ng’ambi National Chairperson – Local Government, Hon. Miles Sampa Deputy National Chairperson – Local Government and Housing, Mrs. Monica Mwale Mwansa Deputy National Chairperson – Mrs. Annie Tischer National Chairperson in Charge of Transport and Communication is Hon. Davies Chisopa, MP National Chairperson – Mining, Hon. Richard Musukwa National Chairperson – Sports and Recreation, Mr. Kebby Mbewe Deputy National Chairperson – Elections, Ms. Mundia Mundale Deputy National Chairperson – Mobilisation, Hon. Robert Kalimi, MP National Chairperson- Energy, Hon. Mwimba Malama

Further, the following have been appointed accordingly; Mr. Billy Sichamba has been appointed as Central Province Provincial Chairman and he will be deputised by Hon. Sydney Mushanga, MP.

Additionally, the Acting President has with immediate effect appointed Mr. Daniel Kalembe as Lusaka Province Provincial Youth Chairman, Mr Webster Lungu as the Provincial Treasurer, Ms. Phoebe Moyo as Vice Women’s Treasurer and Ms. Esnara Nkhoma as Provincial Women’s Information and Publicity Secretary.

LIFTING OF SUSPENSIONS

The Acting President has with immediate effect lifted all suspensions of members of the Party that were suspended for various disciplinary offences in North-Western Province. This follows the show of remorse and reform that the affected individuals have shown. Further, this has been done in the interest of Party unity and peace.

I wish to reiterate that discipline and respect for authority should continue to be the bedrock of the Party. We, therefore, call upon all members of the Patriotic Front to remain loyal and disciplined in order to ensure that the Party remain strong and united.

THE PARTY’S POSITION ON AFRICOM

The speed with which President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Government are turning Zambia into a colony or appendage of the West is a great source of concern to all well-meaning Zambians. Without seeking any form of consensus or consultations, the UPND Government has unilaterally decided to station the US army on Zambian soil. What constitutional authority does Mr. Hichilema have to permit a foreign army to establish a military base or a military command centre on Zambian soil? Why were the Zambian people not consulted before such a monumental decision with far reaching consequences was made? America is at war with several nations and allowing them to set up a military base here in Zambia directly puts Zambia in harm’s way with all those fighting with America.

The sole interest of AFRICOM is to advance and protect the interests of America and not Zambia hence allowing the US to set up a military base or office in Zambia is unpatriotic and a breach of trust by those who have been entrusted with the authority to superintendent the affairs of the nation on behalf of the over 18 million Zambians. Can Zambia be allowed to set a military base or a military command centre in America? So why is Hichilema playing a puppet to the Western powers? Is it because of his desperation to clinch the ill-fated IMF deal or its his deep rooted naivety and lack of patriotism to the motherland? All Presidents before Hichilema had refused to allow America to set up a military command centre on our soil not only because they were firm believers of non-aligned diplomatic philosophy but because they were patriots who put the sovereignty and safety our nation above all other financial or material hand-outs from the West.

We are alive to the fact that Zambia is a part of the global village and cannot survive in isolation but this does not mean that we have to sell our own national sovereignty and independence to a foreign power. Yes, we should maintain mutual cooperations with the West or indeed any other country based on mutual respect and shared benefits and not one-sided deals or agreements.

Allowing a foreign power to establish a military base on our soil does not only put us in grave danger of deadly repercussions from those opposing America but deeply compromise our own national security and leaves us bare to attacks and manipulations others.

First, we demand that President Hichilema and his Government make a full disclosure of the content and nature of the agreement he has made with the Americans; Secondly, and most importantly, we demand that the President rescinds his decision to allow America to set up a military base or a military command centre on our soil.

I thank you.

Issued by

Hon. Nickson Chilangwa MP, MCC, AIH

Acting Secretary General

Patriotic Front