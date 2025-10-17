 MORNING WIRE | PF Reconciliation and Theft Define Zambia’s Mood Ahead of National Day of Prayer



As Zambia prepares to mark the National Day of Prayer, Peace and Reconciliation on October 18, political and civic scenes unfolded in sharp contrast late Thursday, one marked by forgiveness, the other by frustration.





Former State House Political Advisor Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba reconciled with Acting Patriotic Front (PF) President Given Lubinda after weeks of public tension that had strained relations within the former ruling party. The meeting, attended by PF Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda and MCC Dr. Canicius Banda, was described as warm, sincere, and reflective of the spirit of the upcoming national observance.





According to insiders, the dialogue focused on restoring unity within the PF and reviving cooperation across the Tonse Alliance ahead of the 2026 elections. Both Lubinda and Zumani pledged to work together to strengthen party structures and preserve the legacy of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The reconciliation follows a period of friction that saw Lubinda report Zumani to police for alleged identity theft and online harassment.





The tone of Thursday’s meeting contrasted sharply with events elsewhere in Lusaka, where thieves dismantled the entire electrical network from the newly built Kamwala South Health Post Maternity Wing, just weeks before its official launch.





Area Councillor Mainda Simataa confirmed that the theft occurred Wednesday night when intruders stripped the facility of wiring, sockets, circuit breakers, and two industrial geysers. The maternity wing, built under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), had been in the final stages of equipment procurement.





Simataa said this was the third major theft since the project began seven years ago, following earlier losses of doors and window frames. He criticised the lack of security provisions under the current CDF Act, saying that government agencies have repeatedly declined to deploy guards until the facility is officially handed over to the Ministry of Health.





“This happened just when we secured funds for equipment and furniture,” Simataa said. “We will not deliver anything until security is in place.”





The twin : one of political reconciliation, the other of civic , capture Zambia’s delicate balance between rebuilding trust and confronting dysfunction. As the nation prepares to bow its head in prayer, the question lingers whether the same spirit of reconciliation shown in Lusaka’s political corridors can be extended to the broader challenge of governance and accountability across the country.



