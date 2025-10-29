PF regime was better than UPND, says Linda Kasonde

LINDA KASONDE COMPARES UPND TO PF, WARNS OVER SHRINKING CIVIC FREEDOMS





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Renowned lawyer and LCK Freedom Foundation Executive Director Linda Kasonde has accused the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) of failing to uphold its promises on the rule of law and democratic expansion, claiming that civic freedoms are shrinking in Zambia.





Speaking on Hot FM’s Hot Seat program, Kasonde said civil society organizations had previously engaged the government on key reforms, including constitutional amendments, changes to the Public Order Act, the Cybersecurity and Cybercrimes Act, and the withdrawal of the NGO Bill.



She criticized the government for not amending the Cybersecurity and Cybercrimes Act to align with freedom of expression and assembly, arguing that many citizens now fear arrest for expressing their views, which she described as a violation of human rights.





Ms. Kasonde further compared the current administration to the previous Patriotic Front (PF) government, stating that while opposition parties were repressed under PF, they could still assemble unlike now, where she claims political opponents are increasingly jailed, threatening representation in Parliament.





She expressed deep concern over the rising number of arrests targeting opposition figures and urged the government to recommit to democratic principles and civil liberties.

