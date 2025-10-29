PF regime was better than UPND, says Linda Kasonde

LINDA KASONDE COMPARES UPND TO PF, WARNS OVER SHRINKING CIVIC FREEDOMS
By: Thomas Afroman Mwale
Renowned lawyer and LCK Freedom Foundation Executive Director Linda Kasonde has accused the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) of failing to uphold its promises on the rule of law and democratic expansion, claiming that civic freedoms are shrinking in Zambia.
Speaking on Hot FM’s Hot Seat program, Kasonde said civil society organizations had previously engaged the government on key reforms, including constitutional amendments, changes to the Public Order Act, the Cybersecurity and Cybercrimes Act, and the withdrawal of the NGO Bill.
She criticized the government for not amending the Cybersecurity and Cybercrimes Act to align with freedom of expression and assembly, arguing that many citizens now fear arrest for expressing their views, which she described as a violation of human rights.
Ms. Kasonde further compared the current administration to the previous Patriotic Front (PF) government, stating that while opposition parties were repressed under PF, they could still assemble unlike now, where she claims political opponents are increasingly jailed, threatening representation in Parliament.
She expressed deep concern over the rising number of arrests targeting opposition figures and urged the government to recommit to democratic principles and civil liberties.
Surely Ms. Kasonde you are really comparing PF to UPND. Consciously, i feel you are doing a de-service to yourself and erasing your legacy.
1. PF killed many innocent Zambians who includes NSAMA NSAMA, Joseph Kaunda, LAWRENCE Banda, Mampenzi to mention but afew.
2. Police gassing UPND and the general public was in PFs DNA as an order for their blood thirsty schemes.
3. You yourself, were attacked at your Office by the mafia PF Cadres, youths were threated by PF cadres who included the late TUTWA who wanted to break their bones when they tried to conducy s peaceful protest.
4. Many Zambians were gassed and were filled with fear and more than 55 killed during tnis PF evil plan.
5. Mafia PF Cdres were all over the markerts bus stops collecting money which they shared with their senior party officials instead of the local authorities and as a result workers in many councils went without salaries for more than 7 to 9 months. An evil act.
6. Blood was shed in day light by PF cadres without the Zambia POLICE doing anything as cadres had more powers supported by the late lungu to harass, i jure and kill people.
7. Radio and TV stations who spoke against PF were clossed while their staff hassed and beaten.
8. Tribalism and regionalism was the order of the day and done without shame and remorse.
9. Corruption was ripe in PF – using their slogan of uwulya mwibala.
But in UPND.
1. We have sanity and rule of law being reinstalled.
2. Councils have more money for development using CDF and their staff being paid on time.
3. We have free education.
4. Bursaries are now avaiable to most vulnerable students especially from vulnerable families.
5. Employment of more than 70, 000 Zambians within just 4 years of UPND in POWER.
6. Reinstatement of Meal allowance which UNCLE Nkandu LUO as lungus failed collapsed running mate in 2021 removed.
7. Inclussive cabinet.
8. Stopped cadrism and removed the kamugodi PF Cadres from where they were collecting money and now councils has taken over.
And many more. Where are you finding them wrong since they have and are still working tò restore credibdibilty, sanity and discipline in the public service and country at large.
Mwebantu it is good to thank someone when he or she is doing something good.
PF was totally a failed project. To say but the list….PEEEEERIIIIIOOOOD!!!!!!
Misleading title from the content of the article. While I disagree with many UPND positions, there can be no illusion that PF can be an alternative. The cadres are a force in waiting, we were reminded of their DNA recently. Arrests, yes, but the opposition are speaking so carelessly instead of articulating alternative paths to development. Arrests, yes but under PF it is arrests, beatings and deaths, let alone ukulya muibala.