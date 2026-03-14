By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

PF Returning to PF, as Chabinga is Removed



“Lugwalo Goes to Miles Sampa, as He Scores Another Major Victory Against Chabinga”





Following the ruling by Lusaka High Court Justice Conceptor Chinyanwa Zulu, the Registrar of Societies has effected the court orders and reinstated Miles Sampa as Patriotic Front President.





The records today show that the Chief Registrar of Societies has sinced removed expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga as Acting President and Morgan Ng’ona as Secretary General.





When Chabinga’s injunction was dismissed in May 2025, the Registrar refused to amend the records and the “Lugwalo” showed that Chabinga remained Acting President.





But earlier this week, Morgan Ng’ona lost the entire case where he challenged his expulsion and removal as PF Secretary General, when it was dismissed for his failure to prosecute the case since June 2024.





When Ng’ona pushed a Notice of Appeal and sought to stay the high court Judgment, the Judge threw out the application as there was nothing to stay as Ng’ona had lost both the injunction in 2025 and the main case stood dismissed.





Sampa has since assumed the legal powers of the PF President and also of the Secretary General.



Two cases remain on the books; the injunction before the Kabwe High Court and the Judgement scheduled for 27th March 2026 on the Consent Agreement between Brian Mundubile, Raphael Nakacinda and Miles Sampa.





Miles Sampa Wrote;



“Dear PF members & To Whom It May Concern,”



“Please note that following the High Court Ruling by Judge CC Zulu dated 3rd March 2026, I have since notified the Registrar of Societies and effected on their records the removal of Mr Robert Chabinga and Mr Morgan Ngona as office bearers and SG of the party respectively.”





“Any utterances, misrepresentation or actions to the contrary, will be in direct deliberate contempt of a Court Ruling and a case for the attention of the Police be it now or in the future.”





“Please be guided accordingly.



Yours truly for

& on behalf of the PF,



Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

14.03.2026″