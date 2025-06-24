PF SAYS BURYING ECL IN SOUTH AFRICA AIMED AT PREVENTING NATIONAL UNREST



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee member Ephraim Shakafuswa has justified the family’s decision to inter the late former president Edgar Lungu in South Africa, rather than repatriating his body to Zambia.





Mr. Shakafuswa stated that the move is rooted in a desire to preserve national peace, prevent potential unrest, and ensure a dignified farewell to the former head of state.





He emphasized that while the decision has sparked considerable debate, it was made with Zambia’s stability and unity in mind.





Meanwhile, PF officials, leaders of opposition political parties, and Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda have arrived in Pretoria to pay their final respects, joining mourners ahead of Mr. Lungu’s burial.